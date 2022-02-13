Customs seize currencies worth Rs 22.42 lakh

Chennai :





They had concealed US Dollars and Euro currencies worth Rs 14.57 lakhs in a secret chamber of their hand baggage. Both passengers were arrested. In another incident, a passenger bound for Sri Lanka was intercepted and US Dollars worth 7.85 lakhs was seized.

Customs seized foreign currencies worth Rs 22.42 lakhs in the Chennai airport and arrested three passengers on Friday. The customs officials who were checking the passengers who were about to board the flight to Dubai on suspicion intercepted two passengers from Chennai.