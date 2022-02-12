Sat, Feb 12, 2022

Stalin condoles Rahul Bajaj's death

Published: Feb 12,202207:15 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Bajaj, 83, passed away on Saturday afternoon in Pune.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin
Chennai:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj.

In a statement, Stalin said: "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group and a philanthropist. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends."

Bajaj, 83, passed away on Saturday afternoon in Pune.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations