Stalin condoles Rahul Bajaj's death

Bajaj, 83, passed away on Saturday afternoon in Pune.
Chennai:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj.
In a statement, Stalin said: "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group and a philanthropist. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends."
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Mr. Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group and a philanthropist. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 12, 2022
