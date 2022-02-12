Stalin condoles Rahul Bajaj's death

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj.





In a statement, Stalin said: "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group and a philanthropist. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends."





Bajaj, 83, passed away on Saturday afternoon in Pune.



