A day after relaxation in Covid guidelines for international travellers, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine issued revised norms, stating that submission of false documents before travelling would lead to criminal action being taken against them.
Chennai: Travellers have to submit complete and factual information in self-declaration forms on the online Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel, including last 14 days’ travel details. They are required to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report or the certificate of the full vaccination. The RT-PCR test should have been conducted 72 hrs prior to the journey. The passengers should also give an undertaking on the portal or to the GoI, that they will abide by the decision of the government regarding home quarantine or self-health monitoring, as warranted.
