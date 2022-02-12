HR and CE aims to collect Rs 540 cr arrears this year

Chennai :

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Commissioner J Kumarakurubaran on Friday informed the Madras High Court that the department has set a target to collect arrears to the tune of Rs 540 crore this year from the occupants who are occupying its properties.





A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice PD Audikesavalu was hearing a contempt petition moved by R Venkatramanan, who prayed for a direction to initiate action against authorities who failed to collect the rental arrears from people who are occupying temple properties.





The judges asked the HR&CE Department what action it has taken to collect the arrears from tenants that has gone up to Rs 2,390 crore. “If the whole arrears of Rs 2,390 crore have been recovered from the nonpayers, the State could have renovated at least 100 temples,” the bench observed.





Responding to the query, the State submitted that it has set Rs 540 crore as the arrear collection target for this year, adding that the department has been collecting Rs two to three crore per day.





The HR&CE also pointed out that it has been working to compile a list of temple properties, people who are occupying them on rent and those who failed to pay rents properly. “Once the lists are ready, the same will be hosted on our website,” it added.





Hailing the efforts of the State government, the judges adjourned the matter for two weeks.





In another matter regarding the appointment of temple trustees, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram informed the court that advertisements were released for constituting committees that would then appoint trustees for the temples run by HR&CE.





“As the model code of conduct is in place due to the urban local body polls, the process for appointing trustees will begin after the polls,” the AG submitted.