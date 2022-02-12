14 of 15 zones have less than 1K active Covid cases

Chennai :

With the number of active cases in the city coming down to less than 9,000, as many as 14 of the 15 zones have less than 1,000 active cases.





According to Chennai Corporation data, the city has as many as 8,955 active cases as of Friday morning, which is only 1.2 per cent of the total cases. On January 19, the city had more than 61,000 active cases.





In another positive sign, 14 of the 15 zones have less than 1,000 active cases. Adyar zone has the highest number of cases with 1,074. Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram (all north region zones) have less than 500 cases. Tiruvottiyur and Manali have the least number of active cases with 239 and 251 cases respectively. Madhavaram and Tondiarpet have 404 and 424 cases.





As per data released on Friday evening, the number of active cases has come down further to 8,057. On the day, 590 new cases were reported while 1,495 persons recovered.





Meanwhile, the test positivity rate also came down to 4.5 per cent, as the civic body tested 16,528 samples on Wednesday out of which 742 samples confirmed positive for the virus. On Thursday, 16,137 samples were tested of which 663 samples confirmed positive, which is 4.1 per cent TPR. The data also show that the civic body has gradually reduced the number of sample testing from over 32,000 samples per day to 16,000 samples.





The civic body is nearing 1 crore vaccination doses as more than 99 lakh doses have been administered in the city. More than 78 per cent of the population has been covered with both doses.