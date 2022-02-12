Woman succumbs to gas cylinder blast injuries in Nolambur

Chennai :





According to the police, the incident happened when one of them tried to light the LPG stove to make tea in the morning. Since there was a leak, the cylinder exploded injuring the three. Fire and rescue squads from Anna Nagar, Koyambedu, Ambattur and JJ Nagar stations rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

One of the victims of the LPG cylinder blast at her house in Nolambur on February 6 succumbed without responding to the treatment on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Munnisa, 51, wife of Ahamed Sherif, 60, a chartered accountant. Ahamed Sherif, Munnisa and sister Malitha (50) had suffered injuries due to the cylinder blast on Sunday morning and were rushed to a private hospital and two of them were shifted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for further treatment.