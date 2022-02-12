Defamatory post: CCB to submit case documents

Chennai :

Justice R Pongiappan of Madras High Court on Friday directed the cybercrime of Central Crime Branch (CCB) to file additional case documents related to the case booked against BJP state youth wing president Vinoj P Selvam on charges of posting defamatory content on his Twitter handle.





The judge passed the direction to the police on hearing an anticipatory bail application moved by the BJP leader. While the case was taken up for hearing, police informed the court that the petitioner had posted the controversial tweet in a way creating hatred and animosity among people.





The police further added that the BJP leader had indulged in this act for political mileage. On recording the submissions, the judge posted the matter for February 15, 2022.