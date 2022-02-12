Damaged roads in Tondiarpet pose a threat to motorists

Chennai :

With the roads damaged in Tondiarpet, commuters are facing problems as driving has become risky and the area has become an accident-prone zone. The public, meanwhile, is worried as many two-wheelers are skidding on the damaged road daily.





“The roads were damaged even before the Metro rail work had started. Just that it turned worse after that. And they have diverted the route forcing us to travel at least another two kilometres to reach the Apollo Hospital. So we are forced to ride on this damaged road, and it is really difficult especially during the rainy season,” said K Moorthy, an auto driver.





Locals, who were witnesses to two-wheelers skidding on the damaged road and walkers tripping over, raised complaints with the civic body. But only temporary steps were taken.





“Earlier, only one or two accidents were happening daily. But now it has become an accident-prone zone. It is risky to travel during peak hours as vehicles are piled up and accidents occur when they try to overtake. In the evening time, it is even worse. There are no proper streetlights and those on two-wheeler skids. Even people who are on their foot gets tripped over during the rainy season,” said Uma Devi N, a resident of Old Washermepet.





When contacted, a senior official at Tondiarpet corporation zone said the Metro rail underground work is yet to get over between Tondiarpet and Clock Tower. “During the rainy seasons, we put M sand for time being to prevent accident in that zone. However, as vehicles pass through daily the road gets damaged again. Once the work gets finished, the proposal for relaying will be submitted and carried out,” said the official.