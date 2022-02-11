Chennai cop turns teacher during a surprise visit to school

Chennai :

On Thursday, the students and instructors of Sankarapuram Government Boys Higher Secondary School were surprised when S. Selvakumar, the Kallakurichi District Superintendent of Police, went into a classroom and put on a teacher's hat.





The SP made a visit to the school to assess the security situation and vulnerable booths in the district ahead of the February 19 urban local body elections.





The students and teachers of the school were caught unawares when the Superintendent of Police entered a classroom and started teaching students.





According to the teachers, Selvakumar taught about the human eye and explained to the students in detail about the role of iris in regulating the amount of light that enters the eye. Students listened in rapt attention to the police officer, who is also a graduate in Engineering from Tamil Nadu Agriculture University.





The police officer told the students that they should learn a subject out of interest and enthusiasm and not out of compulsion. He also gave certain tips to the students to excel in studies.





Later the SP gave a lesson in geography to the students of Class 7 of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School.





Selvakumar said, "The offline classes in schools of Tamil Nadu have resumed after a long gap and my visit was to motivate the students and to make learning more effective. There has been a dynamic change in the school syllabus when compared to the past. I asked the students to study based on the concepts and enjoy the learning process rather than learning by rote.