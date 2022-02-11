Cop arrested under Pocso Act in 2020 self-immolation case

Chennai :





The girl, who underwent two abortion procedures, had squarely blamed the particular policeman who was then working at Puzhal police station. Both the victim and the policeman came to know each other via Facebook. The policeman allegedly sexually exploited the girl and later walked away from the relationship, after which the girl killed herself by setting herself on fire, police said. After the probe CB-CID arrested him under the Pocso act.

A policeman attached to Madhavaram police station was arrested by CB-CID sleuths in connection with a Pocso case in which a 17-year-old victim killed herself in the year 2020. Sources said that the policeman was arrested last week, and he was remanded to judicial custody. As the family of the 17-year-old girl was not satisfied with the investigation of the MKB Nagar police, they approached the high court, which transferred the probe to CB-CID in March 2021.