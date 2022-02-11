Fri, Feb 11, 2022

Bike-borne duo run over by container truck in Tiruvallur

A container truck proceeding towards Tiruvallur knocked the duo and ran over them.

Representative Image
Chennai:  A bike-borne duo was run over by a container truck on Thursday. The deceased were identified as R Ansari (18) a first year college student, and Naveen (22) of Kakkalur, a flower vendor. The accident happened around 1 am when they were riding the bike on Tiruvallur-Red Hills road. 

A container truck proceeding towards Tiruvallur knocked the duo and ran over them. The youngsters died on the spot and Pullarambakkam police retrieved the bodies and sent it for postmortem examination. The police have registered a case regaring the incident and further investigation is on.

