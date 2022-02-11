Fri, Feb 11, 2022

Gold worth Rs 1.20 crore seized from passengers at Chennai airport

Published: Feb 11,202202:45 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The officials intercepted Zaim Kammal (35) of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai, on suspicion of carrying gold.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.20 crore at the Chennai airport and arrested two passengers on Thursday. The officials intercepted Zaim Kammal (35) of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai, on suspicion of carrying gold. 

On further search, about 1.53 kg gold was found concealed inside his clothes. He was arrested for further inquiry. In the second incident, gold weighing 1.23 kg concealed inside the clothes of Abudakir (38) of Madurai when he arrived from Sri Lanka was seized. He was arrested for further inquiry.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations