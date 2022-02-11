Gold worth Rs 1.20 crore seized from passengers at Chennai airport

Chennai :





On further search, about 1.53 kg gold was found concealed inside his clothes. He was arrested for further inquiry. In the second incident, gold weighing 1.23 kg concealed inside the clothes of Abudakir (38) of Madurai when he arrived from Sri Lanka was seized. He was arrested for further inquiry.

Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.20 crore at the Chennai airport and arrested two passengers on Thursday. The officials intercepted Zaim Kammal (35) of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai, on suspicion of carrying gold.