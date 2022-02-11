Fri, Feb 11, 2022

Driver, 21 passengers injured as bus rams lorry in Padappai

Published: Feb 11,2022

Representative Image
Chennai:
 As many as 21 people were injured after a government bus rammed a lorry in Padappai on Thursday. A tipper lorry from Vandalur was heading towards Walajabad in the Vandalur-Walajabad road in the morning. 

Police said that when the lorry was nearing Karasangal the driver hit the brakes to avoid hitting a minivan, and an MTC bus which was behind rammed the lorry. In the impact, the bus driver and the 21 passengers including six women suffered injuries. They were taken to the Chromepet GH. A case has been registered.

