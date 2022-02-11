HC dispenses with presence of officials in Bethel Nagar encroachment case

Chennai :

With the State government informing the Madras High Court that it has taken actions to remove encroachments on grazing land in Bethel Nagar at Injambakkam, the Madras HC dispensed with the presence of officials who are the contemnors in the case.





“However, an explicit affidavit shall be filed by the contemnors with regard to the extent of the land used for commercial purpose which has been sealed and electricity supply was disconnected. The said affidavit should be filed within a week,” the first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy held on hearing a batch of writ petitions filed against the encroachments in Bethel Nagar.





When the matter was taken up for hearing last week, the bench directed the Bethel Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association to furnish the details of encroachers so that the State could give alternate housing facilities.





On Tuesday, J Ravindran, Additional Advocate General, submitted that the information has been submitted by many persons regarding the occupation of the land for residential purposes with certain details.





The AAG also informed the court that a few people have not furnished the details.





Therefore, the court directed the State to get the complete information submitted in his office to be tabulated and compiled in a statement within a week. On recording the submissions, the bench posted the matter for February 15.