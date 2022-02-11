IIT-M to offer courses on 5G, EV

Chennai :

The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with CADFEM to offer a certificate course on emerging technologies, a release stated. 5G, Autonomous Vehicle Engineering and Smart Mobility along with Hybrid and Electric Vehicle (EV) Engineering are among the fields that would be covered.





V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and the course coordinator from IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “IIT Madras Pravartak has chosen these three important areas namely 5G, Autonomous vehicles and EV, for the human capacity training that our country will need in large numbers in the nearest future. These courses will provide the required foundation for professionals to go ahead and develop robust Atmanirbhar solutions in the respective areas.”





According to him, from rocket launchers, functioning of aeroplane cars, and computers to mobile devices, and wearable technologies, ANSYS software plays a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation and helps the world’s most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers.





He said by offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering software, IIT Madras Pravartak Foundation will help students solve the most complex design challenges and engineer products limited only by imagination.