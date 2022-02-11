With 20 pc works pending, Chitlapakkam lake awaits funds

Chennai :

With only 20 per cent of work pending in the restoration of Chitlapakkam lake, the Water Resources Department (WRD) is waiting for fund allotment by the government. According to an official, the work is expected to complete in three months. The department, meanwhile, has started evicting encroachers from near the water body. Officials said they have identified more than 400 houses encroachments.





“Almost majority of work is completed. Only 20 per cent of work is pending. There is allied component work such as gardening, sewage treatment plant which is to be tendered, and the government is yet to allot funds for the remaining work. The estimated cost for this work is Rs 17 crore. The restoration work is expected to be completed in three months,” said a senior WRD official.





The total cost for this restoration project is Rs 25 crore. The department completed the water body desilt, strengthing of the bund, and has constructed toilet blocks for public use.





Meanwhile, the officials have identified more than 400 houses near Chitlapakkam lake, of which recently they evicted at least 53 encroachments. “These 53 houses have occupied at least 2.7 acres of space which has been cleared now. Currently, the eviction process is at a slow pace due to local body elections as we would need more police protection. But, we continue to clear smaller encroachments and remove the construction materials,” said another WRD official.





Earlier, the WRD cleared government buildings that were constructed at the border of the water body such as the primary healthcare centre, police station, post office, and community hall. Apart from that, 13 shops have also been removed near Chitlapakkam lake.