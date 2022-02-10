Corpn conducts second session to train 28,000 govt poll officials

Chennai :

Greater Chennai Corporation and district election office has conducted training around 28,000 government staff from public sector undertakings, who have been drafted for election works, on Thursday. The training session on the day is the second such session after the poll announcement.





According to the civic body, orders have been given to as many as 27,812 polling officials and details have been sent to their phones. Training sessions are conducted at several centres, including Chennai Corporation schools, across the city.





On January 31, the first session was conducted in which arrangements were made to administer a second dose of Covid vaccine to the polling officials, who have not taken the dose. Booster doses were also given to eligible officials.





At the sessions, polling officials were trained about the polling process. Demonstrations on electronic voting machines were given. Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected Thursday sessions.