Kilpauk DC surprises school kid, returns his stolen bicycle at door step

Setting a benchmark on how a complainant should be treated by cops, Kilpauk Deputy Commissioner K Karthikeyan went all the way to the victim's house to return the bicycle he lost at his door step. The victim here is a Class 5 student.





The official thought the gesture was necessary since the boy Krish was upset after he saw his expensive bicycle being ridden away by a thief and that he could not catch the offender even after a chase.





The incident happened on February 3 when Krish was playing in the indoor play area of his apartment on Purasawalkam high road after parking the bicycle worth Rs 25,000 at the entrance.





He found a man trying to push away the cycle and ran behind him, but the thief managed to ride away. Krish's parents, both doctors, lodged a complaint at Kilpauk police station the next day and met the Deputy Commissioner too.





While the official instructed his team to look into the matter, the cops traced the trail of the thief and found him working at the renovation of a restaurant in Shenoy Nagar. He was secured and investigation revealed that he stole the bicycle to sell it to buy ganja and parked it near a tea shop near Motcham theatre. The tea seller was inquired and he confessed that he kept the bicycle inside the shop since none came looking for it.





The bicycle was retrieved and brought to the station and Deputy Commissioner Karthikeyan decided to hand over the cycle to the victim himself and went to his house on Wednesday.





Krish was happy to see his bicycle again. He reportedly told police that he never thought he would get his cycle again and wanted to use his friends' bicycles before asking his father for a new one again a few months later.





Meanwhile, the thief identified as Asrar (23) of Mangadu was arrested and further investigation is on. Police said that he has been living on pavements and was addicted to ganja. He has already been arrested for a similar theft in Koyambedu.