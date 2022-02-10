Molotov cocktail hurled at BJP office in T Nagar, suspect detained

Chennai :

The state BJP headquarters Kamalalayam in T Nagar was attacked with a Molotov Cocktail in the wee hours of Thursday and police have detained a suspect.





While three liquor bottles filled with petrol were hurled at the BJP office, none were injured in the incident since the doors were locked. The bottles hit the walls and no property damages too were reported.





The incident happened around 1.30 am, police personnel from Mambalam and neighboring stations rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. The broken bottles were collected and a hunt was launched for the suspects.





Combing the CCTV footage revealed that a single person on a bike threw the bombs and he was identified as Vinoth alias Karukka Vinoth. Police said that he was the same person who hurled petrol bombs at Teynampet police station in 2017 and at a Tasmac shop in T Nagar a year later. He was released from the prison just a week ago, said an officer.





During the inquiry, Vinoth allegedly told police that he decided to attack the BJP office for their stand on NEET. He has been detained and further investigation is on.





Karukka Vinoth was detained under Goondas after the Teynampet police station incident.