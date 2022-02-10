Man avenges mother's torture, kills father in sleep

Chennai :

A 25-year-old man who strangled his father with a mobile phone charger cable and tried to stage it as a natural death has been arrested.





The deceased Desappan (53) of Ambedkar Kudil was a house painter and had been undergoing treatment for tuberculosis. Desappan allegedly often suspected his wife Muniam- mal, who works as a caretaker of the elderly, of infidelity and verbally abused her.





On Tuesday night too, he quarreled with Muniammal before going to bed and was found dead Wednesday morning. Doctors at KK Nagar GH alerted MGR Nagar police and the body was sent to Royapettah GH for postmortem.





MGR Nagar police picked up his sons Vijay (25) alias Da- vid and Balu (23). During interrogation. Vijay reportedly admitted that he strangled his father with a cell phone cable around 2 am as he was fed up with the abuse his mother was going through.





Police said Vijay went to sleep as usual after the murder. Vijay was arrested. and further investigation is on.