Medico girl hangs self, phone sent for data scan

Chennai :

A second-year MBBS student was found hanging at her house in KK Nagar on Tuesday night.





The deceased V Sakthi Priya. pursuing medicine at the Kilpauk Medical College was reportedly a bright student but depressed for the last few months since she was unable to focus on her studies.





A few days ago, Sakthi Priya allegedly tried to hang herself at the house in CPWD quarters but was rescued by her parents.





On Tuesday, Sakthi Priya's parents went to Washermenpet for shopping, and when Sakthi Priya's phone went unanswered, rushed back only to find Sakhti Priya hanging from a window on a saree. She was rushed to a private hospital but was declared brought dead.





KK Nagar police retrieved her body and sent it for post-mortem. Sakthi Priya's phone has been sent for digital analysis since no suicide note was found.





Sakthi Priya's father Varadharasu works in the Health Department at Chennai airport and Sakthi Priya was his lone daughter, said police.