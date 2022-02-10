Ennore Inspector pushed from first floor of building

Chennai :





However, one group started arguing with the police and pushed Inspector Clastin David from the balcony. He fell from a height of about 10 feet and suffered injuries on his legs and body. Ennore police have detained a 47-year-old woman and her two sons for inquiry in connection with the incident.

The Inspector (Law and Order) of Ennore police station, Clastin David, suffered injuries after he was allegedly pushed from the first floor of Ernavur tsunami quarters when he tried to intervene in a group clash on Tuesday night. During the patrol, the Inspector and team found two groups quarrelling on the first floor of the 21st block in the quarters and intervened.