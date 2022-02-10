Truck mows down pedestrian, injures two others in Egmore

Chennai :

A pedestrian was killed, and a two-wheeler rider and a cyclist were injured after a mini truck ran amok and hit them near Egmore on Tuesday night.





The deceased P Ravi (53) of Nanmangalam was an electrician at the Institute of Child Health in Egmore and the injured were identified as K Sekar (28) of Triplicane (biker) and R Manush of Purasawalkam. The accident happened around 7.40 pm when the mini-truck tried to take the Gandhi-Irwin road from Nair bridge.





Driver K Moorthi (53) suddenly lost control over the vehicle and knocked down a pedestrian crossing the road. The van did not stop there and went on to hit a two-wheeler rider and a cyclist before coming to a halt. Ravi was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, but he was declared brought dead. Sekar was treated as an outpatient at the Government Royapettah Hospital.





On information, Anna Square traffic investigation police registered a case and arrested driver Moorthi. Further investigation is on.