Man targets particular group on social media, arrested

Chennai :

Police arrested a youth who uploaded videos on social media by threatening a particular community and abused them in Maraimalai Nagar on Tuesday. Sources said Veera Balachandra Alagumuthu of Tuticorin, staying in Singaperumal Koil, allegedly targeted the people of a community and uploaded videos on social media. The association of the particular community had filed a complaint in Maraimalai Nagar and Guduvanchery police stations demanding action against Alagumuthu.





A few days ago Alagumuthu uploaded another video targeting the same group. In the video, he was seen standing near Singaperumal Koil railway station, challenging that nobody could touch him. He said many people are behind him and also abused the women of the community. Following that, on Tuesday evening Maraimalai Nagar police arrested Alagumuthu and registered a case under five sections. He was remanded.



