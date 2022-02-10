Two houses in same building burgled in Tiruvottiyur

Chennai :





He found the door and cupboard broken open and four sovereigns and Rs 50,000 was stolen. He checked the landlord’s house on the first floor and that too was broken open. Based on their complaint, Tiruvottiyur police registered a case.

Unidentified persons broke open two houses on the ground and first floor of the same building and escaped with 5.5 sovereigns and Rs 50,000 in Tiruvottiyur on Wednesday. One of the victims, K Palpandi, a private firm employee, went to work on the night shift on Tuesday night and returned home at Jothi Nagar on Wednesday morning.