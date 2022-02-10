E-waste ‘bins’ in Adyar from tomorrow

Chennai :

Residents of the Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA) have made arrangements to conduct a mass waste collection drive in Adyar and Perumbakkam from Friday.





During the waste collection camps, the association will collect e-waste, unused clothes, mattresses, pillows, footwear, and others, the association said.





“Collected items will be recycled along with recyclers approved by the government and Chennai Corporation. In 2019, similar camps were conducted and the upcoming camps will be the fifth event,” a statement issued by the association added.





One of the camps will be held in Bala Vidya Mandir in Gandhi Nagar in Adyar from Friday to Sunday. Another camp will be held in Community Center in Perumbakkam Village on Saturday and Friday. Residents can contact 88388 24851 and roka.drives@gmail.com for further details.





“This camp will help people to dispose of hazardous waste responsibly. This will make an impact on the environment,” the association expressed.





ROKA has partnered with E-Source - IIT Madras to conduct the drive and World Scrap Recycling Solutions Pvt Ltd and Wasted 360 Solutions have been partnered for recycling the collected waste.





“During the waste collection drive, all COVID-19 regulations will be followed,” ROKA said.