T Nagar residents’ wish list for ULB polls: proper milling of roads

Chennai :

As the city voters are all geared up to exercise their franchise to elect their members to the Greater Chennai Corporation council after a decade, proper milling of roads would be one demand among several others in the wish list they will be putting forth before the contestants. The urban local body polls in Tamil Nadu are all set to take place in a single phase on February 19.





A wish list released by T Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association seeks solutions to the roads which are already on an elevated level than those of the residential apartments in the Streets of T Nagar, following relaying of roads over and above the surface, over a period of time. “In most cases, it becomes necessary to scrap the road and re-do the same to ensure that road level is kept far below the floor levels of the premises, “ the wish list said.





It may be noted that the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary had emphasized milling recently and both of them had conducted inspections on roads.





T Nagar residents point out that their houses get inundated during rains as road level went above the floor level.





The association also wants a complete revamp of both Metro Water sewer lines and stormwater drains. The sewer lines laid during the British era are cracking up unable to take the present load due to several apartments cropping up in place of individual houses and mindless commercialisation, the residents demand.





“T Nagar, particularly the areas closer to Usman Road is a mother of all encroachments. The encroachments should be removed. Also, most of the streets in the residential colony have become parking lots for the shoppers’ vehicles, preventing even walking,” the association said.





The association reiterated that Open House Meetings should be held monthly at the respective division offices to be in touch with the residents and to get to know the grievances.





“With the power demand increasing due to re-classification of residential areas to commercial zones, many streets often experience power outages lasting on occasions more than an hour. In areas where re-classification is planned, requisite transformers should be erected to avoid power outages,” the wish list pointed out.