Wed, Feb 09, 2022

Police Constable killed in hit and run near Kundrathur

A 23 year old police constable was fatally knocked down by an unknown vehicle in the wee hours of Wednesday near Kundrathur.

Representative image
Chennai:
The deceased S Narayanan of Villupuram district was attached to the crime wing of Kundrathur police station and the accident happened when he was on night rounds.

Police said that Narayanan was riding the patrol bike towards Kundrathur on Sriperumpudur road when an unknown vehicle hit him around 2 am near Sirukalathur and fled the spot.

On information, police rushed to the spot, but Narayanan was already dead. His body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

Poonamallee traffic investigation police registered a case and further investigation is on.

