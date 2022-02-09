Child Lockdown who went missing traced to CMBT

Chennai :





Police said that the child was found asleep inside a TNSTC bus that was on halt at the terminus after reaching from Salem and was first noticed by the bus conductor.





After he alerted the CMBT police, it was confirmed that the child was Lockdown, who went missing from Ambattur.

Ambattur police on information rushed to the spot and rescued the child. Inspector Ramasamy said that the child was active and there were no injury marks on him.





However, it is not clear how the child ended up in CMBT from Ambattur and police are combing the CCTV footage for the possible evidence.

Police suspect that the kid could have been lifted by traffickers and abandoned at the bus terminus due to some failure in their plan. Further investigation is on.





Lockdown is the fourth child of Odisha couple Kishore and Puthini, who were engaged in the construction of a multi-storey building in Ambattur and made to stay at a temporary shelter along with 100 other workers. The child went missing on Sunday afternoon when his parents were asleep and a complaint was lodged at Ambattur police station on Monday.





The boy was names Lockdown since he was born when the entire country was under lockdown due to Covid.