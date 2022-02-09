Fire guts luxury car on the move near Potheri

Chennai :





When he was nearing Potheri on the National Highway he noticed smoke from the bonnet of the car and stopped it immediately. Police said flames started engulfing the car within minutes after Thirugnanam stepped out of the vehicle. The Maraimalai Nagar fire and rescue team who rushed to the spot on information doused the fire.





A case has been registered. A short circuit in the internal wiring triggered the fire, said the cops. Following this, the traffic was affected on the National HIghway for a while.

A luxury car was gutted in fire on the National Highway near Potheri on Tuesday. Luckily there were no casualties. Police said Thirugnanam of Royapettah was travelling to Chengalpattu in his BMW car.