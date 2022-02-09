Man misbehaves with sleeping neighbour, held

Chennai :

A 37-year-old man, who allegedly tried to misbehave with a neighbour when she was asleep, was arrested by Ayanavaram police on Tuesday.





The accused, S Rajiv, a roadside hawker who sells clothes, had been staying at a house on tent on Vellalar Street for the last six months, while the 30-year-old woman had been staying in the same building with her mother and two children for about four years.





On Monday afternoon, when the woman was sleeping in her house with the window open, Rajiv allegedly tried to misbehave with her. The woman woke up with a shock and alerted the police control room. A police team from Ayanavaram station rushed to the spot and secured Rajiv, who was drunk at the time of the incident. He was remanded in judicial custody.



