Railway canteen staff found hanging at GM’s office terrace

On Monday afternoon, fellow workers found Venkatesan hanging from the ceiling inside an unused room on the terrace and alerted the police. Flower Bazaar police rushed to the spot and retrieved his body for post-mortem at RGGGH. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

A 57-year-old man was found hanging on the terrace of Southern Railway General Manager’s office near Chennai Central on Monday. The deceased M Venkatesan of Velachery worked as a cleaner at the headquarters railway canteen at the General Manager’s office.