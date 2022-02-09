Only temples being razed ? Govt told to file report

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State to file a status report after a Hindu outfit alleged discrimination in removing religious structures built on encroached land.





The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction while hearing a plea by T Elango, spokesperson of Hindu Munnani, who sought a scheme to regularise or relocate temples or any religious structures built on poramboke lands, near waterbodies, etc.





When it was alleged that about 200 temples were demolished in recent days for being constructed near waterbodies, Justice Bhandari interrupted petitioner’s counsel Sai Deepak saying the government was acting as per the High Court’s direction to remove encroachments, as they cause floods.





“There is a discrimination in removing the religious structures as only the Hindu Temples are being removed,” the advocate claimed. Following this, the ACJ noted that any discrimination in removing religious structures would land the officials in trouble. Additional Advocate General J Ravindran denied the allegation, stating that a false picture was portrayed against the government. The State was taking action without any discrimination as per the direction of the court, he contended.





Directing the AAG to submit a status report, the bench adjourned the matter to February 15.