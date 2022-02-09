Woman councillor found dead, lover arrested

Chennai :

A 45-year-old woman ward member from Villupuram who had been working in a construction site was allegedly murdered at a school in Chengalpattu on early Monday morning.





The extension work of a private school in Chengalpattu town was in progress for the last six months. Police sources said that the deceased, Malar of Villupuram, was working in the construction site and she was also the ward councillor of the 7th ward in Karanai village panchayat in Villupuram.





On Monday morning the workers noticed that Malar was lying dead in a pool of blood inside a classroom and informed the Chengalpattu town police. The police team who arrived at the spot sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu GH. During the inquiry, police found that Malar had an extramarital affair with site mason Karikalan for the past five years.





On Tuesday the police arrested Karikalan in Cuddalore and during interrogation, he told that he used to borrow money from Malar often and after she became ward councillor, he had demanded more money. As Malar refused to give money, on Sunday night Karikalan took a knife and slashed the throat of Malar.