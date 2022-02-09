Relative stabs 40-yr-old man to death in Pulianthope

Chennai :

A 40-year-old man was beaten and stabbed to death by a relative at a family gathering after an argument between them over an alleged affair turned violent, in Pulianthope on Monday night.





At the event, Rajendra Babu allegedly picked up an argument with the relative of his wife Mercy, accusing A Sathish (30) of having an affair with Mercy. Infuriated over the allegations, Sathish attacked Rajendra Babu with a stone and stabbed him with an iron rod. He was rushed to a private hospital and then shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





However, he was declared brought dead. On information, Pulianthope police conducted inquiries with the family members and confirmed that it was Sathish who attacked Rajendra Babu. He was arrested and further investigation is on. Meanwhile, RK Nagar police altered the case of a suspicious death of a Tasmac bar worker into murder and arrested the suspect. On Saturday morning, Babu of Kerala, who had been working at the bar on Ennore High Road for the past two months, was found dead with bleeding injuries in the room allocated for bar workers.





After the post-mortem examination report revealed that many of his ribs were fractured, the RK Nagar police had launched a hunt for one Balaji who stayed with Babu the previous night. On Monday night, police secured Balaji from Avadi and remanded him in judicial custody. Police said Balaji approached the bar owner Ravi for job and was made to stay with Babu just for a day.