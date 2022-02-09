Auto driver, woman killed in different accidents

Chennai :

An auto driver and a woman pedestrian were killed in two different accidents on Monday.





In the accident reported near Koyambedu, Manohar (67) of Ayanavaram who was riding his autorickshaw with a woman passenger rammed a TNSTC bus from behind while negotiating a turn on Kaliamman street on Monday evening. The front portion of the auto was completely damaged and Manohar suffered grievous injuries, while the woman passenger escaped with minor bruises. Both were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but Manohar died without responding to treatment.





In another accident, a 53-year-old woman was fatally knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler in Velachery when she tried to cross the 100-ft road. Kasthuri (53) of Gangai Nagar, a domestic worker and the rider were rushed to a nearby hospital. However, Kasthuri died without responding to treatment. Guindy traffic investigation police have registered a case.