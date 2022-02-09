Kid named ‘Lockdown’ goes missing

Chennai :

Ambattur police are searching for an 18-month-old boy who went missing from an under-construction site on Sunday.





The child named Lockdown is the fourth kid of Odisha couple Kishore and Puthini, who were engaged in the construction of a multi-storey building and made to stay at a temporary shelter along with 100 other workers.





On Sunday afternoon, the couple found lockdown missing and alerted the site supervisor after searching around the site. On suspicion that he could have been kidnapped, the search was intensified at railway stations and bus terminuses. The police launched a search operation in Ambattur lake suspecting that the child might have entered into the water. However, the search was withdrawn on Monday since the child could not be traced.





When contacted, inspector Ramasamy said that they were probing all angles and added that the search was being continued. Police said that parents named the child lockdown since he was born when the entire country was under lockdown due to the pandemic.