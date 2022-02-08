3 Lankans among 6 nabbed for smuggling amphetamine near Chennai

Chennai :

As many as six persons , including 3 Sri Lankans , were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday after the seizure of 11 kg amphetamine from a vehicle intercepted on Chennai - Gummidipoondi Highway.





On the basis of specific intelligence developed by NCB Chennai, on Sunday, a truck was intercepted. On searching the vehicle, 11 packets of white crystalline substance, purported to be Amphetamine, were seized. The packets were very well concealed in tarpaulin along with a big machine inside the truck.





The driver was arrested and follow up action was taken. Multiple teams were deployed which resulted in the apprehension of 5 persons from various locations of Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Out of them 3 are Sri Lankan nationals.





The apprehended persons included financer, carrier, middleman/negotiator, vehicle owner, peddler and purchaser of contraband. All were part of same drug trafficking network and were working in multiple states and countries, for the last 7 years.





This consignment was meant for trafficking to Sri Lanka through Sea route and part of it in other States of India. The source of contraband is from Morch in Manipur (located at Indo Myanmar border).