2,670 candidates to contest in Greater Chennai Corporation council polls, 243 rejected

Chennai :

As many as 3,546 nominations were filed by the political parties and independent candidates. After the two-day scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, the final number of contesting candidates has come down to 2,670 with 243 nominations rejected. Of the total valid nominations of 3,303, 633 candidates withdrew their nominations.





Ward 190 in the Perungudi zone and ward 192 in the Shollinganallur zone to witness contests by 24 candidates each, which is the highest number of candidates in a ward in the city. As many as 13 wards in the city will have 20 or more contesting candidates in the fray. Four wards - 17 (Manali zone), 28 and 31 (Madhavaram zone) and 167 (Alandur) - will have six contesting candidates which are the lowest. In eight wards, seven candidates are contesting the polls.





In the scrutiny of nominations, ward 67 saw rejection of maximum of eight nominations of the total 24, second highest rejection was seven nominations in ward 146. Seven candidates withdrew their nominations in the ward 173 and 55.