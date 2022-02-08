Kanchi gangster Dinesh surrenders at Saidapet court, remanded in custody

Chennai :





After Kanchi don Sridhar Dhanapal’s suicide in Cambodia in 2017, a feud broke out between his aides, Dinesh, his driver, and nephew Thanikachalam. Both gangs were involved in a bitter conflict, with Dinesh and Thyagu calling the shots from their hideouts. In a breakthrough, police received information about Thyagu’s location in Haryana and arrested him. Both Dinesh and Thyagu were last arrested in 2020 from Goa.

Two weeks after the Kancheepuram special team led by ADSP Vellaidurai arrested wanted gangster Thyagu alias Thyagarajan from Haryana, his leader Dinesh Kumar, who had been absconding for the last few years, surrendered at Saidapet court on Monday morning. Accompanied by his advocate, Dinesh surrendered before the magistrate Mohanambal at the ninth court. He was remanded in judicial custody and sent to Saidapet sub-jail.