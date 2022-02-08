Four-member gang attacks man with stone to rob, passersby nab one

Chennai :





When he reached near Dharmaraja Koil Street junction in Korukkupet, Arafath was hit with a stone. When he stopped his bike, four men surrounded and started attacking him to snatch his phone.Though Arafath fell unconscious, passersby managed to secure one of the suspects, who was handed over to Old Washermenpet police. Meanwhile, the victim was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for treatment. Old Washermenpet police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the absconding suspects.

A four-member gang attacked a two-wheeler rider with a stone and tried to rob his mobile phone on Sunday evening. However, even as the victim fell unconscious, the passersby secured one of the suspects and handed him over to the police. The incident happened around 6.30 pm when the victim, A Yasar Arafath (25) of Old Washermenpet, was returning home from work.