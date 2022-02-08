Man sustains knife injury in fight with friend over girlfriend

Chennai :





However, Santhosh’s friend Saran too allegedly approached the same girl and told her he liked her. Santhosh who came to know about it confronted Saran on Sunday evening on Puliyur main road and allegedly attacked him. Infuriated Saran went to his house and returned with a knife and attacked Santhosh Kumar. S On information, Kodambakkam police inquired Santhosh Kumar and registered a case. Hunt his on for Saran.

