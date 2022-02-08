Transport official’s assets grow by Rs 83 lakh in five years, DVAC probe on

Chennai :





He allegedly acquired properties and pecuniary resources that are disproportionate to his known sources of income and the agency has slapped a corruption case against him. Jayasankar, a native of Thanjavur, was appointed as Motor Vehicle Inspector Grade-II in May 2006. Over the years, he has served in Cuddalore, Kumbakonam and Pudukkottai.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has started a probe against a Regional Transport Officer, now serving in Pudukkottai, after a preliminary probe allegedly found that he was involved in corrupt activities to enrich himself between June 2015 and May 2020. P Jayasankar’s assets grew by Rs 83 lakh in five years.