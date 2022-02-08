Minjur lake to be ready by August, will irrigate 5.8k acres

Chennai :

There’s some good news for farmers of neighbouring Tiruvallur district as at least 5,800 acres of agricultural land are set to benefit by the end of this year as over 60 per cent of the Minjur reservoir enhancement work has been completed. According to Water Resources Department (WRD) sources, the water storage capacity would be increased from 58 mcft to 350 mcft once the work is expected to be completed by August.





“The existing capacity of the reservoir is 58.27 mcft and the water is used for irrigation. To tap the seasonal rainfall, the catchment in the reservoir is increased. The storage capacity augmentation works started in 2020 and is progressing,” said A Jayakumari, Executive Engineer, WRD.





The project was initially scheduled for completion by March, but due to the full storage capacity during the northeast monsoon and the surplus inflow, the work had to be suspended.





The remaining work is expected to be completed by August. The height of the water body is increased by 1.5 metres, while the construction of sluice, weirs, inlets, and strengthing of the bund is almost completed.





“At least 40 per cent of the work is now pending. Currently, the water is stored in the cofferdam and the construction works have resumed,” the official said.





The storage capacity extends from 58.27 million cubic feet (mcft) to 350 mcft. Once the work is completed, around 5,800 acres will benefit from the reservoir.





The department is planning to release water for drinking water for Chennaiites, though even before the completion of works, the locals have raised an objection.





“We are yet to submit a proposal. After the completion of the project, the Chennai Metro Water, based on the water capacity in the reservoir, will make a decision and submit a proposal. But there is resistance from the local public to harvest water,” said another senior WRD official.