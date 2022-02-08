IIT-Madras to set up AquaMAP to solve water problems

Chennai :

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) is establishing a new inter-disciplinary Water Management and Policy Centre called ‘AquaMAP’ to solve water problems in India.





This Centre will provide smart solutions for challenging water problems by designing scalable models by leveraging innovative technologies. These models would be implemented at chosen locations across the country, as a proof of concept, a IIT-M release said today.





IIT-M Alumni Dr Parasuram Balasubramanian, CEO, Theme Work Analytics and Krishnan Narayanan, President, itihaasa Research and Digital have supported this initiative with a seed grant commitment of Rs 3 crore for two years and help in crafting the five-year plan.





Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT-M thanked Dr Parasuram and Mr Krishnan Narayanan for giving their time, treasure and talent and helped shape this initiative on water management, a topic of immense national importance.





“This initiative is also special because we have conceived a unique Alumni- Engagement Model to support the professors at AquaMAP,” he said.





The key medium and long term outcomes envisaged from AquaMAP included capability to address complex real-life water problems through consortia approach, get established as an entity, which can deliver solutions having wide impact and application, complete successful pilot studies in at least six water innovation villages/towns, that can be showcased as replicable models for water management and policy implementation, within the country, address at least three chronic water issues through Grand Challenges and their successful translation into pilot projects and setting up of a state-of-the-art Hydro-Informatics laboratory.