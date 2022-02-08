Man duplicates neighbour’s key using dough, held for burglary

Chennai :

A 32-year-old man, who made a duplicate key of a fellow tenant’s house using wheat dough and burgled 52 sovereigns and Rs 1.90 lakh in Ambattur, was arrested by the police within 24 hours.





When he returned after an outing with his wife around 8.30 pm on Sunday, S Balaji (38) of Kallikuppam, a building contractor, realised that the jewels and cash kept in the cupboard were stolen. However, there was no sign of a break-in. After he alerted the police control room, officials from Ambattur police went to the house and conducted inquiries.





Speaking to the police, Balaji recalled how he had forgotten to take the key from the door when they returned home on February 3 night. But the next morning, the key was there on the door, so they did not think much about it.





With this information, the police then questioned the neighbours. Their suspicion fell on another tenant, M Chandrasudan alias Raja (32), who stayed on the second floor of the building with his wife and children.





When questioned, he initially gave contradictory replies to the police’s queries, which made them all the more suspicious.





Finally, after being grilled, Chandrasudan reportedly confessed that it was he who stole the cash and jewels after making a duplicate key.





“While returning from work on February 3 night, Chandrasudan found the Balaji’s house key on the door. He took it home and made an imprint of the key by pressing it on kneaded wheat dough. Being an AC mechanic, Chandrasudan had the tools to melt aluminium, which he poured into the dough mould and created duplicate key,” said Assistant Commissioner Kanagaraj.





Chandrasudan reportedly told the police that he had to settle a few debts and decided to steal from Balaji’s house as he often found his wife decked up with jewellery.





The stolen valuables were seized from Chandrasudan and he was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.





Police said Balaji and family had been staying in the house for about a decade, while Chandrasudan moved into the building with his family about two years ago.