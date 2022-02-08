Incomplete drain desilting led to Madipakkam flooding, admits GCC

Chennai :

An RTI response from the Greater Chennai Corporation has revealed that incomplete desilting of storm water drains had resulted in flooding in Madipakkam recently.





Responding to a RTI query from GM Shankar, an activist based in Madipakkam, the civic body stated that the contractor did not submit work completion certificate even after several months. “During the November rains, several streets in ward 188 witnessed heavy flooding. Incomplete work by the contractor was the reason for the flooding. If the works had been completed, the contractor should have submitted completion certificate, “ he said.





Shankar alleged that the civic officials tend to clear bills to the contractors without receiving work completion certificates from contractors. “This paves way for corruption.”





As per the RTI reply dated February 1, contract to desilt chute and drains in ward 188 was given to a contractor in August 2021. The works should have been completed within a month.





“The concerned contractor had left maintenance works of a park in Ram Nagar. However, the contract for cleaning drains was given to the same contractor. Officials are conniving with such contractors, “ he added.





Shankar pointed out that storm water drains are still overflowing in several spots due to the incomplete desilting.