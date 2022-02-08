Vegetable prices reduce by 15 pc at Koyambedu market

Chennai :

Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed only less than 40 percent sales though the vegetable prices were further reduced by 15 percent on Monday. Traders said that the market received at least 7,000 tonnes of veggies. If there is no steady sale in the coming days, there would be more wastage from next week, the traders added.





“Vegetable prices were decreased by 20 percent last week after first crop cultivation started. Now we receive around 360 vehicles of vegetables which leads to a further 15 percent decline in the rate. However, the sale has come down drastically. Currently, we witness only less than 40 percent of sales,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





“The market receives 7,000 tonnes of vegetables, but only 5,000 tonnes are required. To avoid wastage, we are selling vegetables at a lower cost even for Rs 10 per kg. If the business remains the same, and we get over 400 truckloads of veggies, then there would be more wastage from next week,” he added.





All vegetables are sold below Rs 40 per kg except for drumstick for which the prices surged to Rs 130 per kg due to shortage in supply. The market receives stock from Andhra Pradesh and is expecting more supply from South Tamil Nadu and Mumbai from next week. Currently, onions are sold for Rs 20- Rs 30 per kg, Tomatoes Rs 15 per kg, beans Rs 15 - Rs 20 per kg, beetroot Rs 40 per kg, broad beans Rs 35 per kg, and potatoes Rs 30 per kg.





Meanwhile, even the retailers in the city witnessed loss during the weekend, so they doubled up the vegetable prices compared to wholesale rates. “Even during the complete lockdown, we made some profit. Now the situation has worsened. However, if there is no steady sale for the next few days there are chances for the price to go up, “ said Karthikeyan P, a retail vendor at Old Washermepet.