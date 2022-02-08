Make officials liable for temple property illegalities: HC

Chennai :

Observing that greedy people were looting temple properties across the State, the Madras High Court directed the State government to make changes in its policy or Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Act to make erring officers liable for such malpractices. This is the second time in less than a week that the High Court slammed officials concerned for not safeguarding temple properties.





After taking over the administration of the temples, the government cannot allow any illegalities by any person, said Justice SM Subramaniam, adding that allowing such illegalities to happen on a larger scale would mean that the department failed in its objective under the provisions of the HR&CE Act.





“Therefore, a change in policy decisions may be required. In this context, fixing personal liability on the officials is of paramount importance,” the judge said.





The court made the statement while disposing of a petition moved by A Radhakrishnan, a Krishnagiri-based activist, who sought a direction to the government to safeguard the properties of five temples in the district administered by the HR&CE Department. He submitted that a huge expanse of temple lands was taken over by offenders for mining activities. Recording his submissions, the judge directed the Collector to conduct a review meeting with the officials concerned by March first week to prevent all the illegalities, fraudulent activities, illegal mining etc., allegedly going on in temple properties.





“Revenue administration, land administration, Police department and HR&CE shall take swift actions to prevent the illegal mining activities happening on temple lands across the State. The State shall conduct an inquiry in respect of the corrupt practices of the public officials in dealing with temple properties,” the judge ordered.





Earlier this month, the first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu had warned that it would pass orders to take action against delinquent officials, including freezing their salaries, for colluding with temple land encroachers.