New Covid cases fall below 1,000 in Chennai, less than 15k under treatment

Chennai :

As the daily new Covid-19 cases in the city came down to less than 1,000, active cases also have decreased to less than 15,000.





According to government data, the city has as many as 14,713 active cases as of Monday evening. On the day, the city logged 839 cases. On the other hand, 3,984 patients have been discharged on the day.





On Monday morning, the city had as many as 17,865 active cases. Just a week ago, the city had around 45,000 active cases.





On January 19, there were 61,691 active cases. In another positive sign, none of the 15 zones have more than 2,000 active cases. Adyar zone has the highest number of cases with 1,879. Thiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram have less than 1,000 cases with 639, 650 and 819 respectively.





Meanwhile, the test positivity rate also came down to 5.1 per cent, as the civic body tested 19,193 samples on Sunday out of which 972 samples confirmed positive for the virus. The data also show that the civic body has gradually reduced the number of sample testing from over 32,000 samples per day to less than 20,000 samples.





Also, number of streets with cases also have decreased as per the civic body data. Earlier, positive cases were reported from more than 10,000 streets. Presently, around 500 streets have cases.









“Vaccination in the city has picked up pace as we have covered 97 per cent of the eligible population with the first dose of vaccine. Also, 78 per cent of the population has been covered with both doses. In total, close to 99 lakh doses have been administered in the city, “ an official said.





Meanwhile, more than 1.92 lakh children between 15 to 17 years of age have been given first doses, which is 76 per cent of around 2.35 lakh eligible children.